An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered the state government not to present staff of office and instrument of appointment to Prince Muritala Oyelakin as the new Aree of Iree.

The presiding judge, Justice M. O. Awe, in a motion ex-parte brought before the court by the sacked Oba Raphael Ponle Ademola, also barred the state government from taking any further steps in formally installingitotala Oyelakin as the Aree of Iree pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The sacked Oba Raphael Ponle Ademola, had dragged the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Osun State, Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Boripe North Local Government and some Iree Chiefs before the state High Court.

The Applicant, had through his lawyer, Abdulrahman Okunade moved the application and prayed the court for an order of interlocutory restraining the first, second, third and fourth respondents from presenting certificate or staff of office to Prince Muritala Oyelakin or taking any further steps in formally installing him as the Aree of Iree pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The respondents were absent and were not legally represented in court.

Consequently, Justice Awe asked the Governor and others to desist from formally installing Oyelakin, adding that the defendants should not issue him with certificate and instrument of office.