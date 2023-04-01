The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo has given an order for an interim injunction restraining Abubakar Bawa from functioning as the state’s chairman of the people’s Democratic party in Taraba state.

Justice Bala Usman issued the order in response to the to application by the erstwhile acting Chairman of the party Mr Inuwa Bakari, challenging the recent appointment of Bawa as the state chairman of the party.

Reacting to the injunction, the PDP state chairman Abubakar Bawa called on the party supporters to remain calm stressing that the party’s legal team is on top of the matter.

The case was adjourned the 9th of May 2023 for hearing.