Royal Queens in Osun State have promised to improve the welfare of women and girls with the aim of achieving rapid development in the country.

The Queens drawn from different palaces converged on Ile-Ife for the maiden gathering.

Black women history month is celebrated in March every year.

It is an event commemorated by over 100 countries across the globe. The motive behind it is to examine, appreciate, encourage and celebrate the impact of women towards the development of their various communities, societies

and countries.

To mark this year’s event, Royal Queens in Osun state converged on the Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on the invitation of Queen Aderonke Ogunwusi and Queen Janet Afolabi of Apomu.

The event serves as the inaugural Conference of Royal queens and was attended by wife of the state Governor, Ngozi Adeleke.

In her welcome address, Queen Aderonke Ogunwusi said the impact of women in the society and nation building cannot be emphasised.

The co-convener and Queen of Apomu Kingdom, Janet Afolabi delivered a lecture on the topic the impact of Queens in

National development.

Queen Janet Afolabi stressed the need to empower the Queens to up the ante in advocacy for women’s rights and also support their husbands in improving the living standard of women and girls in the society.

Teenage pregnancy, female genital mutilation, divorce, child marriage among others are on the increase and these are

having negative impacts on the society.

In her speech, Wife of the state Governor encouraged the participants to start making impact with little at their disposal.

It is the first time Royal Queens will come together for an event such as this. They are enjoined to go back to their communities with the support of their husbands to identify the challenges facing women and girls, device strategies to solve them with the aim of achieving a better Society.