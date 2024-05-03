The Ekiti State government has read the riot act to contractors handling various road projects in the state, directing them to comply with the local content laws of the State.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti while monitoring the compliance of the law, the Director General, Bureau of Local Content in Ekiti State, Olalekan Ijidale said the law stipulates that 40% of Ekiti indigene are expected to be employed by the contractors.



He disclosed that the contractors are expected to employ artisans both skilled and unskilled from Ekiti State in the execution of the projects that are being funded through tax payers monies.

He revealed that the Bureau will soon begin enforcement for the compliance of the law and review the working conditions of these companies that make it difficult for Ekiti indigene to gain employment.