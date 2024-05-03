The National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) has embarked on research and human capacity building in Abia State to strengthen security.

Governor Alex Otti hosted the delegation from Abuja, in Government House, Umuahia.

The National Institute for Security Studies is the foremost security training institute in Nigeria.

For the leader of the team, “Artificial Intelligence, Security and Emerging Economies in Africa: Challenges and Prospects” which is the theme of the programme, is apt.

On his part, Governor Otti commended the team for keying into artificial intelligence at a time when crime is changing with people using technology to defraud others.

At the end of the tour, the professional skills of men and women in the intelligence, security and other relevant agencies, would have been sharpened.