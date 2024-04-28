A 3-Day Capacity development workshop has been organized in Lagos State for professionals in the facility management sector to improve their skills and enhance the incorporation of technology to aid productivity.

The Nigerian Institute of Builders in Facilities Management has identified the need to continually enhance the capacity of facility managers through adequate training.

In a world where digitalization has taken the front burner, professionals were encouraged to incorporate the use of advance technology and embrace innovation.

The proliferation of quacks in the industry has been identified as one of the major challenges that has contributed to the loss of lives and properties in the country.

Facility managers were also encouraged to pay adequate attention to their health and safety at the work place.

For participants, they say this training has enhanced their professionalism.

This training underscores the importance of consistent learning in building a well rounded career.