The federal high court sitting in Abuja has declined an application filed by the former governor of Kogi state seeking to set aside his warrant of arrest granted by the court.

Delivering the ruling Justice Emeka Nwite held that the defendant being in disobedience of the order of the Court cannot benefit from the indulgence of the Court and is not entitled to be heard.

The refusal of the Defendant to make himself available for arraignment is an attempt to truncate the criminal trial.

All applications cannot be taken until arraignment succeeds.