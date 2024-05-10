Contrabands valued at N380 million have been intercepted by the men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command.

The seized items comprise 2, 922 . 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 90 sacks containing 1, 309 parcels of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian Hemp among others.

The Command’s Area Controller, James Ojo made this known while briefing journalists about the activities of the Command in the last 23 days when he came on board.

While speaking on the cumulative Duty Paid Value of the 103 seizures recorded within the period, the comptroller explained that the officials of Benin Republic are not allowing imported goods from other West African countries to pass through the Idiroko Border, even when it has been opened for legitimate trading.

In the area of revenue generation, which is one of the core mandates of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Controller said a total of N14. 6 million was realized through baggage assessments and public auction of intercepted petroleum products.

He called for support from stakeholders and commended the synergy between the security agencies in the area.

He also warned smugglers to turn a new leave or ready to forfeit their goods.