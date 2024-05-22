A Russian attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv demolished a cafe, damaged a neighboring residential structure, and set fire to a gas station, Ten people were injured, at least one seriously, according to local officials.

According to reports, nearly all of the windows in the 12-story high rise across the street were blasted out.

A green trolleybus about 50 yards away had all of its windows blown out, and its rear side was coated in a large splash of blood that collected in a puddle on the tarmac.

According to regional prosecutors, the trolleybus driver had both of his legs amputated. Russia deployed a UMPB D-30 guided bomb launched from the neighboring Belgorod area, prosecutors said on Telegram.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, reported that three more individuals had been hospitalized.

Russian assaults have targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region since the full-fledged war began in 2022.

Strikes have intensified in recent months, affecting civilian and energy facilities, and Russian soldiers have opened a new front north of the regional capital in recent weeks.