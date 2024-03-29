Ukraine’s army chief has warned Russia against launching a renewed offensive on the city of Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issued the warning in an interview with Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, responding to reports that Moscow is preparing its forces to seize Ukraine’s second-largest city, which is located near the Russian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned this week of a looming Russian offensive that could begin in late May or June.

The army chief said Kyiv’s forces are preparing to fortify the country’s territories and positions, installing a comprehensive system of barriers, and planning actions of troops in the event of such an attack.

Syrskyi said in his Ukrinform interview that while Ukraine is grateful to its Western allies for military support, “we would be even more grateful if this help came quickly and in sufficient quantity.”

Ukraine’s forces withdrew from the embattled fortress city of Avdiivka, which is in the eastern Donetsk region, in February after a months-long battle.