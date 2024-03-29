A U.S court has acquitted a former New York City police officer of murder after shooting a childhood friend during a fight on Long Island.

Errick Allen, 30, was convicted merely of menacing in the killing of Christopher Curro on May 12, 2020, according to Newsday.

Allen was not on duty when he shot Curro, his elementary school classmate in North Massapequa.

The Nassau County jury acquitted Allen of murder and manslaughter charges.

Allen, who has been detained since his indictment in August 2021, was set to be released Thursday evening because the menacing allegation carries a maximum prison sentence of one year.

Curro’s mother expressed her outrage as well as “very surprised and very shocked” by the sentence.

Suzanne Curro stated that her son, who was 24 at the time of his death, was unarmed during the fight.