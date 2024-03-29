Former South African President Jacob Zuma escaped a car collision caused by a drunk driver, according to police.

The incident occurred hours after Zuma was forbidden from running in the May 29 general election.

A 51-year-old man was detained in KwaZulu-Natal province “for drunken driving, as well as a charge of reckless and negligent driving,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on Friday.

The driver’s car “collided” with Zuma’s “official armoured state vehicle”, on Thursday, SAPS posted on X. The suspect is to appear in court on Tuesday.

Zuma, 81, and his bodyguards escaped uninjured.

The veteran of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has been campaigning for the recently formed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) (Spear of the Nation) party in an attempt to relaunch his career after he was previously jailed for contempt of court in 2021.

Zuma’s tenure ended in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations when incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him, but he still wields political clout.

MK spokesman Nhlamulo Ndhlela alleged the car collision was not a coincidence.

“The police minister who is responsible for the former president’s protection unit has not upgraded his vehicle for eight years and he is the same person that has previously uttered messages around burying Zuma,” Ndhlela told the AFP news agency.

“There is underhand at play here,” he said, alleging that Zuma’s car was specifically targeted in the motorcade.

Political tensions are high in the run-up to the elections, in which the ANC is on the verge of losing 50 percent of the vote for the first time since taking power at the end of apartheid in 1994.

The party is losing support due to a sluggish economy and allegations of corruption and inefficiency.