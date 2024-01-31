South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has suspended former President Jacob Zuma’s membership after he campaigned for a rival political party.

The suspension, the latest in a feud between Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, after a press conference in December in which Zuma stated that he would vote for the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party due to Ramaphosa’s leadership.

In a statement, the ANC said Zuma was “irreconcilable” with the party’s constitution.

Ramaphosa’s ANC has held power in South Africa for the past 30 years, following the end of apartheid. From 2007 until 2018, Zuma led the ANC, Africa’s most advanced economy.

Zuma was forced to resign in 2018 due to corruption allegations that continue to haunt him. Ramaphosa succeeded him, promising to clean up the party, and the two have struggled ever since.

Zuma is facing various corruption accusations stemming from an incident that occurred South over 20 years ago, when he was deputy president. The charges are related to a multibillion-dollar arms agreement between the South African government and French weapons maker Thales.

Advertisement

Zuma has pleaded not guilty to all counts and has insisted the trial is politically motivated.

Despite the fraud allegations, Zuma still retains some support in South Africa. After he was sent to prison in 2021 for refusing a court order to provide evidence, mass protests ensued, leaving more than 300 people dead.

The ANC is now facing a difficult election year amid rising poverty, increasing unemployment and claims that the party has failed to deliver on its promise of a better life for South Africans.

The party may be forced to join a coalition as polls suggest it might fall below 50% of the national vote for the first time in its history.