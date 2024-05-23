The Yola Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities is asking the federal government to fully implement the Nimi Briggs committee report in order to save the nation’s university system from total collapse .

ASUU leaders argue that the deliberate and consistent failure of the federal government to fulfill the agreements is affecting the country’s university system.

The conflict between the academic staff union of universities and federal government has been ongoing for a while now.

ASUU leaders from six universities in the northeast converged on Yola to push home their concerns to the federal government.

One of such concern is the federal government’s delay in implementing the full agreement it had with union leaders.

El-Maude Gambo who spoke on behalf of the Zonal Co-ordinator Prof. Dani Mammam, said Yola Zone notes with grave concern how the federal government circumvents the earlier agreements with impunity adding that the situation is a minus for Nigerian education.

The union explained that the state government is underfunding the state universities, claiming that many staff are still been owed salaries

ASUU used the forum to reject the student loan scheme of the federal government stressing that it is optimistic that the Nigeria Government has more resources to fund education better.