The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to combat irregular migration in collaboration with the Netherlands.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this during a courtesy visit from the Dutch Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Plomp.

The Minister acknowledged that Nigeria and European nations face similar migration challenges, emphasising that “a Nigerian problem is more of a European problem than an American or Asian problem.”

The Minister expressed appreciation for the Netherlands’ partnership efforts in addressing irregular migration, noting significant improvements in recent times.

In his response, the Ambassador appreciated the Nigerian government, particularly the Ministry of Interior, for their leadership and vision in addressing migration issues.