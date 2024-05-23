Members of the House Committee on Public Procurement have a date with the Minister of Finance, the Accountant General of the Federation and the Minister of Women Affairs over alleged payment of 510 million naira procurement fraud.

The lawmakers are probing the alleged N510 million to ghost contractors in the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

The Minister of Finance and others are to appear before the committee on May 30.

At an investigative hearing on the subject matter, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye insists the record provided by the office of the Accountant General was incorrect.