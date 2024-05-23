The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) is making effort to ensure Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with Korea is further strengthened

To this end, the centre in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea organised a seminar to highlight the potential in the partnership between Nigeria and Korea

Nigeria and the Republic of Korea have maintained a cordial bilateral relations since 1980

Trade volume between Nigeria and South Korea as at 2020 stands at over one billion dollars

But this balance of trade has been to the advantage of South Korea

At the seminar, SCDDD Chairman, Prof Gambari said its essence is to see how the trade could be balanced and other areas of investments, considered especially as they prepare for the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit slated to hold in June, this year

The seminar focused on 4 thematic areas, Energy cooperation, to make the sector attractive for foreign investment, National Industrial development, Challenges of agriculture and food security

Most importantly, it aims to ensure discussions translate into actionable outcomes.