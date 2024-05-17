Nigerians of good will have been encouraged to support medical outreach in different parts of the country especially remote communities where facilities may be difficult to access.

A team of Resident Doctors made the call during a medical outreach to Otuasega in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

A non-governmental organisation of resident doctors is partnering with the Niger Delta Development Commission to ensure free medical attention is given to residents, especially in the remote communities.

Residents converged on the OTUASEGA Cottage Hospital in Ogbia Council Area and took numbers before seeing the medical consultants to determine their medical status.

Children, young adults and the elderly all took part in different surgical procedures.

Beneficiaries were elated and appreciated for the kind gesture.

The week-long medical mission is expected to be extended to other parts of the state.