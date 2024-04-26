Over 3000 indigent people are expected to benefit from the Niger Delta Development Commission’s free medical outreach in Oguta, Imo State.

This effort by the NDDC is to ensure those at the rural communities in Imo State have access to quality healthcare.

A beneficiary Alphonsus Ogene is 85 years old and has been with cataracts for over five years, his case is not different from many in rural communities who do not have access to healthcare but today the story has changed.

For the representative of the managing director of NDDC and a director in charge of education, health and social services, George Uzonwanne, NDDC is determined to ensure healthy living of Niger Delta people.

The beneficiaries expressed joy for the gesture by Niger Delta Development Commission.

As the commission is committed in achieving its constitutional mandate, by improving human capital base of the people and reduce poverty, the social infrastructure needs of the people in areas of education, health and sanitation must also be addressed.