The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it remains committed to ensure that all consumables in the country are safe for citizens.

This came to the fore during a training organised by the agency to over 100 micro, small and medium scale businesses owners in Maiduguri, on the need to register their products.

The Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a big role in both global and Nigerian Economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics reports that between 55% and 68% of MSMEs are not receiving enough support from financial institutions, with only 5% of SMEs receiving enough capital to cover their ongoing expenses, much less expansions.

These entrepreneurs have been gathered here today, by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to get training on best practices and the necessity of product registration.

NAFDAC believes that MSMEs are responsible for driving innovation and competition in many economic sectors, hence the need to register with the agency.

The one-day training covers a wide range of topics, including quality assurance, product registration requirements, and manufacturer dos and don’ts.

There’s no doubt that a country that can fully harness and develop its MSMES can rise up to become an industrialized nation and provide citizens the required Job opportunities for enhanced productivity.