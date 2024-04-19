The Federal road safety corps in Imo State has so far confirmed that five people died while several others were injured in an early hour accident which involved a tipper and luxury bus belonging to the lords chosen charismatic renewal church at Orogwe along Owerri-Onitsha road.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to TVC news said more of the casualties are Coca-Cola staff who were waiting to be picked up by their staff bus when the luxurious bus ran over them.

According to them, the luxurious bus which was on high speed was trying to overtake the tipper before the driver lost control and veered off the road.

The quick response of Federal road safety corps, the Nigerian police and Nigerian security and civil defence corps helped to evacuate some casualties.

They were also helping to clear the gridlock caused by the accident for free flow of vehicular movement.