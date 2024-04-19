An articulated truck and a luxury bus belonging to the charismatic renewal church of the Lord were involved in an accident on Friday along the Owerri-Onitsha road in Orogwe.

The casualty counts are still unknown.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to TVC news said more of the casualties are Coca-Cola staff who were waiting to be picked up by their staff bus when the luxury bus ran over them.

According to them, the luxury bus which was on high speed was trying to overtake the tipper before the driver lost control and veered off the road.

The quick response of Federal road safety corps, the Nigerian police and Nigerian security and civil defence corps helped to save some casualties.

They were also helping to clear the gridlock caused by the accident for free flow of vehicular movement.

