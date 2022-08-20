At least 16 dead, over 20 injured in Turkey bus crash

Sixteen people were killed on Saturday in southeast Turkey when a bus collided with emergency workers and journalists who were attending an earlier accident on a highway near the city of Gaziantep, according to local authorities.

Advertisement

Three firefighters, four emergency medical personnel, and two drone operators from a Turkish news agency were among those killed, according to regional governor Davut Gul.

“While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 meters behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground,” Gul added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vice President of Turkey, Fuat Oktay said the emergency workers and journalists had “lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Last August, 15 people were killed and another 17 injured after a bus veered off a major road and rolled down an embankment in western Turkey.

Advertisement

The worst bus crash in Turkey according to reports occurred in 2017, when a tourist bus plunged off a road, killing 23 people, the majority of whom were women and children.