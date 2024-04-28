The Taraba State Police Command has announced the arrests of the killers of a 3rd class monarch of Sansani village in Gassol local government area.

The state Commissioner of Police David Illoyanomon says the kidnappers of two students from the Federal University, Wukari were also arrested.

Among these 28 Suspects is a notorious kidnapper Abdulkarim Ibrahim who has been terrorising Sarduana local government area of the state.

Seven of them were also involved in the adoption of two University of Wukari students who were released after the payment of ransom.

Other suspects were paraded for illegal possession of fire arms, banditry and impersonation.

The state Commissioner of police says the Command is leveraging on the support and cooperation of security agencies, and the good people of Taraba State.

The State Commissioner of Police acknowledges the support and contribution of Governor Agbu Kefas in the area of logistics.

The items recovered include 7 AK47 rifles,2 locally made pistol,1 Berretta 30 5.5mm live ammunitions,128 7.62mm ammunitions1 Honda Motorcycle, 2 live Cartridges,3 knives, 1 cutlass, 1 axe, 1 plier, 1 Itel handset, 1 plate number, 1 Tricycle,Eight hundred and fifty thousand naira cash 102 cows, One Lar rifle Two SMG rifle, One fabricated AK47 rifle, and 14 Magazines.