An explosion that occurred overnight at an Iraqi military facility that is home to a coalition of armed organisations that support Iran resulted in one fatality and eight injuries, according to officials on Saturday.

The explosion occurred at the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashed al-Shaabi, headquarters at the Kalsu military facility in Babylon province, south of Baghdad.

Days after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, the Islamic republic is said to have retaliated with a drone strike, escalating tensions stoked by the Gaza conflict.

The Iraqi security forces media unit said “an explosion and a fire” hit the Kalsu base in the early hours of Saturday, leaving one person dead and eight wounded.

Air defence command reported “no drones or combat aircraft in the airspace of Babylon province before or during the explosion”, it added in a statement.

In a statement, Hashed al-Shaabi said an “explosion” had inflicted “material losses” and casualties, without giving a number.

The group confirmed its premises on the military base had been hit and that investigators had been sent to the site.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Shortly after the explosion, the US military said its forces were not behind a reported strike in Iraq.

Iraq’s foreign ministry expressed strong concern on Friday over the blast in Iran, warning of the risks of military escalation which threatens security and stability in the region.

“This escalation must not be allowed to divert attention from what’s happening in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is in Washington, where he met US President Joe Biden this week.