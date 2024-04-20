The Palestinian Authority will review its bilateral relations with the US after Washington denied a Palestinian proposal for full United Nations membership, President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview on Saturday.

“While the world agrees on the application of international law and supports Palestinian rights, America continues to back the occupation, refusing to press Israel to end its homicidal war.

“It gives Israel with weapons and finances that kill our children and destroy our houses, and it opposes us in international forums, taking positions that undermine regional security and stability,” Abbas reportedly said.

“The United States has violated all international laws and abandoned all promises regarding the two-state solution and achieving peace in the region,” he added.

The Palestine leader also accused the Biden administration of having reneged on its promises and commitments… by remaining silent on Israel’s theft of Palestinian funds while saying there won’t be regional stability without a “just” resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.