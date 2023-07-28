A silo explosion at an agricultural co-operative in southern Brazil have resulted in the death of at least eight persons, one person missing, and almost a dozen injuries, according to the government of Parana state.

According to the government, state secretaries and acting Parana Governor, Darci Piana has travelled to Palotina, to monitor the the rescue efforts and support the families.

Report says Parana is one of Brazil’s top grain-producing states, however, it was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

C.Vale, which stores grains in 125 units across five Brazilian states and in Paraguay, said in a separate statement that rescue workers were still scouring the rubble in a search for the missing person on Thursday.

The blast occurred at the C.Vale co-operative in the small town of Palotina, about 600 kilometers away from the state’s capital Curitiba.

It noted that nearly a dozen people had been hospitalized, excluding the fatalities.

Agriculture Minister, Carlos Favaro says he is deeply saddened by what happened at C.Vale. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.