About 10 medical facilities in Borno State have benefitted from medical supplies worth over 15 million naira curtesy of the North East Development Commission.

This move according to the NEDC is to increase healthcare service delivery across the state.

The Borno state government has continued to bridge the healthcare gaps created by the 13 year conflict.

For more intervention towards improving the sector, 15% of the state’s budget was allocated to the ministry.

The North East Development Commission is now stepping up to support the state government’s effort in improving the sector.

The medical consumables worth over 15 million naira is to be distributed to ten maternal healthcare centers and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Beneficiaries of this gesture appreciated the North East Development Commission for the intervention.

They promised to use the items judiciously for the purpose intended.

The ten benefiting local government councils are Mobbar, Monguno, Gubio, Kaga, Mafa, Bama, Jere, Biu, Gwoza and Askira Uba.

The North East Development Commission says it would continue to carry out intervention programs in the six states of the region who have suffered 13 year Boko Haram insurgency.