Governor of Kogi state, Ahmed Usman Ododo has vowed to resist any attempt to derail the prevailing peace and security of lives and property in the state.

At an interactive session with Youth and student leaders at the government house in Lokoja, the governor ordered the immediate payment of bursary to all students of Kogi state origin in higher institutions across the country and directed that all arrears of subventions to youth and students associations in the state shoud be paid immediately

The governor who decried attempts by those he described as unpatriotic persons to breach the prevailing peace and stability in the state, vowed to resist any attempt to instigate violent protests in any part of the state under any guise.

Governor Ododo called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone found responsible for any form of public misconduct capable of negatively impacting the prevailing peace and security of lives and property in Kogi state.

The governor urged youth and students in the state not to allow themselves to be used by enemies of the state who he said have no stake in the progress and development of the state.