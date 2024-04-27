Spanish language is one of the most popular languages in the world, from Latin America to Europe and Africa.

It is spoken by over 500 million people globally, and currently the 2nd most spoken language by native speakers.

This made the United Nations to recognise it as one of its 6 official languages

In recognition of this, the UN set aside the 23rd of April every year to observe this day and to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity

The Embassies of Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Spain and Equatorial Guinea came together in Abuja to also mark this day.

Nigeria promises to begin work on mainstreaming Spanish Language into school curricular

The Minister of Education disclosed this at the celebration of the International Spanish language day in Abuja

Representative of the Embassy of Colombia said part of the advantages of Spanish language is the opportunity for a fully funded post degree course in their country.

For some International Schools already teaching Spanish language in Abuja, the occasion was an opportunity to test their knowledge of the language in games and interactions

With the array of opportunities the Spanish Language brings, it will be a great advantage for Nigerians interested in learning a second language.