The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has continued to expand its reach in pursuit of excellence in healthcare training and service delivery, marking a milestone with the inaugural ceremony of the Caregiver Academy.

Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, expressed his enthusiasm and the pivotal role in elevating healthcare services.

He revealed that the initiative conceived by the management, arose from the recognition of the huge gap in the labour force for professional caregivers both at home and abroad.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who was represented by the Director of Medical Laboratory Services, Olanrewaju Jenrola, applauded the management of the hospital for contributing immensely in the healthcare sector with the different initiatives stemming from LASUTH.