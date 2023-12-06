The Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has flagged off the construction of a 200 capacity worship centre at Yorde Parte Correctional Centre in the state.

Speaking at the event the State chairman of the Association Bishop Dam Mamza said that such gesture will help in reforming the mind of the prisoners for better future.

He however call on the federal government to invest more on the facilities of the Correctional Centre across the country in view of reducing crime rates.

Bishop Mamza also call on well meaning individual to join the church in completing the project within seven months.

Advertisement