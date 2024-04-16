Former chairman, senate committee on public Accounts, Matthew Uroghide and former Clerk of the national Assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to All Progressives Congress ahead of Edo state Governorship Election.

The two are parts of the huge number of PDP members in Edo state changed their loyalty to APC at an event in Benin City.

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, who spoke at the event also apologised to some of the defectors for decisions taken in the past leading to their leaving the house they built.

He however promised that all will be accommodated within the party and given their due respect.

He added that the event also shows that the All Progressives Congress is ready for the Edo State Governorship Election.