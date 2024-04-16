The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources Monday commenced the removal of all contravening structures under the system 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya Alaro) Ojota and Ogudu.

The removal exercise which followed the expiration of several served contravention notices on the property owners was carried out by operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance (DEC) with security back up from the Task Force on Special Offences and other agencies.

The ministry had also explored consultative stakeholders meetings that involved members of the legislative Assembly, one of which was held on December 21 last year to find possible solutions.

At one of such meetings convened by HC MOE&WR, Tokunbo Wahab, with House of Assembly member representing. Kosofe 1, Hon Sanni Okanlawon in attendance, none of the property owners could provide evidence of titles to the structures built on the drainage right of way.

While speaking at that meeting, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab reiterated that in the absence of valid titles, all the structures on the System 1 Right of Way will have to go.

Wahab added that the State government also discovered that while contravention notices had been served, some of the property owners continued with the construction in an open display of impunity.

He stated that it is advisable for those who can voluntarily remove the contravening structures and fences to do so before the state government officials moved in with their equipment.

He explained that the enforcement exercise will address the issue of perennial flooding which has led to avoidable damages to properties and caused fatalities in some instances.