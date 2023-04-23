Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the demolition of some illegally built structures in Banana Island.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed when he led a delegation of government representatives for an on-site evaluation of a seven-story structure – under construction – which recently collapsed in the Banana Island area of the State.

According to a statement by Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to the governor, some buildings have already been marked for demolition following the governor’s order.

Mr Akosile said the governor blamed the collapse of the seven-storey building on the ‘reckless’ operations of some developers who get illegal approval from government agencies.

The governor blamed the federal ministry of works and housing and the National Inland Waterways Authority for allegedly granting an extension of the line of Banana Island into the Water from its initial point.

“You have all seen the extent of what I will call an unapproved extension into the water. You can see that the original line for Banana Island is even not where we are,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“It is way in front there and you can see that several extensions have been granted by both the federal ministry of works and housing and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). These are the two federal agencies that have been culpable for those extensions.

“They have done these extensions even without our knowledge. We have the responsibility for building approvals and from what I have been told, all of the four buildings around the collapsed building never applied for approval.

“This is total recklessness of the developers and we will make a strong point out of this place and all around Banana Island. Any officers found culpable will also be sanctioned.”

The governor further disclosed that an external seven-man committee has been set up by the state government to independently ascertain the remote cause of the recent building collapse.

He said the committee, which should complete its investigations towards the end of next week, has “two weeks to independently ascertain what has gone wrong”.

He added that their findings “will further strengthen” a work plan that can be enforced going forward.

LAGOS STATE BUILDING CONTROL AGENCY OFFICIALS SEAL COLLAPSED APAPA BUILDING

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency have sealed a five storey building under construction which collapsed on 45, Ladipo Oluwo Street in GRA Apapa area of the state.

The latest building collapse in Lagos comes barely 72 hours after a seven story building collapsed in Banana Island area of the state.

The collpase of the building in Apapa was due to thunder strike orchestrtated by heavy rains early today.

A Volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu who was among the early callers at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, reason why no one was involved in the incident.

He noted that the state government must beam a search light on the recurring incident of collapse building which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira destroyed.