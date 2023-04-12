A Seven Storey building, under construction, has reportedly collapsed on the banana island, Lagos.

LASG INVESTIGATING COLLAPSED BUILDING IN BANANA ISLAND

An unapproved 7-floor building under construction has collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos State, this evening.

Few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag- off investigation.

We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.