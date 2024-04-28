The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Area Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has made a significant seizure at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The seizure which was made off a passenger arriving from Cairo via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET941 was intercepted during a joint security check. The examination of the passenger’s luggage revealed 241 empty packages of OTRIVIN and 80 pieces of OTRIVIN nasal drops.

NAFDAC, a key partner in the joint security check, has expressed interest in the seized items, particularly the nasal drops. In accordance with due process, the items have been detained, and a smooth transfer to NAFDAC is being facilitated.

This successful operation is a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration and the commitment of our personnel to combating smuggling and ensuring national security.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptoller Dauda Ibrahim Chana commends the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and his management team for their leadership and support as always.

He equally appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the personnel of the service and those of NDLEA, NAFDAC, and NQS who worked together to achieve this remarkable outcome.

According to him, “The Kano/Jigawa Area Command remains committed to protecting our nation’s borders and ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens”.