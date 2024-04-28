A Non-Governmental organisation Nkafamiya Rescue Mission has commended security agents for containing the activities of Boko Haram and other forms of criminality in the Northeast.

Speaking at a two day peace building meeting, the organiser of the workshop tasked participants on the need to be advocates of peace.

This training is funded by LEAP Africa and is aimed at training of Youth against violent extremism in Adamawa state.

The programme themed “Building the resilience of Youth in Adamawa State through leadership capacity and development, promote social cohesion and prevents Violent Extremist organizations infiltration,” aims to address critical issues facing the youth.

In hid remarks, the CEO Nkafamiya Rescue Mission, Ayuba Irimiya said the organization expects to build the physical, emotional and intellectual capacity of the participants adding that they would be able to stand as independent peace ambassadors in their various communities.

He however commended the military for the improvement in security in the northeast Nigeria.

Ijabani Ijahu who welcomed the participants on behalf of the state government encouraged them to concentrate on the training

One of the resources person spoke extensively on the training with Tvcnews describing it as a game changer in addressing violence and extremist views around the Northeast.

Participants were drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state including the Special Assistants to the Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Media and Content Creation.

Highlight of the training was group discussion sessions and presentations.