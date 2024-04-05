President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria, Reverend Amos Kiri has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do more in the economic sector to alleviate the suffering many Nigerians are currently passing through.

He said the cost of living is unbearable as prices of goods and other commodities continue to mount pressure on ordinary Nigerians

Dr. Kiri stated this at the opening ceremony of the HEKAN Annual National convention, 2024

On security, the HEKAN President noted that the Security situation characterised by the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping for ransom is alarming nothing that there’s need for the government to fast-track the release of those in bandits den across the country

“The poor state of Nigeria’s economy has been a major concern for all and sundry but mostly affected are the masses among us who are in the majority” Kiri Said.

“The cost of living is unbearable as prices of goods and commodities continue to mount pressure on ordinary Nigerians, may the Lord engrace the Government of the day with wisdom to enable them set the Right policies that will ameliorate this situation in Jesus name” He added.

“The insecurity situation characterized by rising cases of kidnapping is alarming and must be addressed immediately”

He also commended the effort of President Tinubu for in curtailing criminal activities

“We appreciate the efforts of the government towards improving the situation but a lot still has to be done to ensure we are all safe and we can settle on our jobs, farms and businesses daily without fear of insurgencies by enemies of the state” Dr. Kiri Maintained.

” I decree that no one shall be victimized amongs us in Jesus name” He prayed.

HEKAN also frowned at the recent abduction of schoolchildren in kuriga village in and called on government to investigate the root causes of incident

“The Kidnapping of Children at Kuriga School and other places is horrifying and calls for a concerted effort by the Government and all to nib on the board the root cause of banditry in our society today”

He said it is the responsibility of every government to provide security for its citizens

“The duty of the Government is the welfare and security of its citizenry, for this reason, the government must do something urgently to curtail kidnapping in our society. Unless the government takes a firm position on terrorism and banditry, these might overrun the nation”

Reverend Kiri further speaks on the HEKAN Theme, 2024

“HEKAN theme of the year, 2024 As inspired by the Holy Spirit, the Theme for 2024 is “Pressing Towards the Goal” (Philippians 3:13-14). It is obligatory for every Christian to press on towards the goal. Every Christian must put away confidence in the flesh and make heaven their primary goal”

“This way, we are convinced of eternal life with Jesus Christ in Heaven, However, the race we have started is lifelong and it originates with the referee which is the Lord Jesus Christ And important to note is that the Bible (Heb.12:1) says we are in a race and we should run with perseverance the race marked out for us.

“The race we are already into is not just any race; it is a race Marked out for us. For any of us [Christians] in this marked-out race to win the prize, we must run according to the set rules. The rules of the game are not man-made but divinely penned down for all to obey. 2 Tim. 2:5 says, If anyone competes as an athlete, he does not receive the victor’s crown unless he competes according to the rules. So it must be run on Jesus terms and not ours”

The HEKAN President appeal to Nigerians to support government at all levels and be law abiding for the interest of the Country.