The former defence minister, Lt General Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd) has confirmed his attendance at the 2024 Nwonyo International Fishing Festival taking place in Ibi local government area of Taraba state.

Mr Danjuma said this step is part of his efforts in encouraging the preservation of cultural heritage in the state.

The former army chief was nominated and given an official invitation by Governor Agbu Kefas to grace the famous festival and also serve as the chairman.

In his response, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, (rtd), applauded Gov Kefas for his transformative initiatives in Taraba State, which include the revitalization of cultural and tourism activities.

He further says, securing cultural heritage is a collective responsibility, and as such, it is important for him to attend the epoch making occasion.