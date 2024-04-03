5 Days since the escape of 119 inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, 3 more escapees have been recaptured, bringing to 13 the total number of inmates re-apprehended.

Spokesman for the Correctional Service confirmed to TVC News and assured that the service is working with other security agencies to track down the fleeing inmates.

The inmates fled the Custodial Centre following a damage to the facility caused by last Wednesday’s downpour that also affected other houses within the vicinity of the prison.