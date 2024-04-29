Residents of Osun state are calling on the federal government to urgently address alleged hoarding of fuel by some fuel stations causing pain on the masses.

Some of them who spoke with newsmen in Osogbo groaned as they now buy fuel to the tune of one thousand naira per Litre.

The fuel scarcity started last week in the state.

But its impact is now seriously being felt by residents.

More than 70% of all the filling stations visited on Monday are under lock and key while the few petrol stations selling the products record large customers.

Many motorcyclists now resort to the removal of their fuel tanks to aid their access to the fuel pump.

A number customers who have exhausted the product in their vehicles now leave them at the filling stations.

They believe many filling stations are hoarding the product intentionally to sell it at exorbitant rate.

They want Government to through appropriate agencies and security operatives to swing into action.