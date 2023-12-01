The All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the appointment of top chieftains of the party into different standing committees.

The appointment, the national secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, said was in line with the APC constitution and resolutions reached at the133rd meeting of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) held in September.

He stated that committees’ major assignment is to support the party in its decision making process.

The list of names published by the secretariat contained 106 chieftains of the party who were grouped into the establishment committee, finance, publicity, conflict resolution and intergovernmental committees.

The list also featured ex-officials and serving political officeholders like Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senator Abubakar Maikafi, Saliu Mustapha amongst others.

While Mr Bashiru will chair the Establishment committee, the finance committee will be headed by Uguru Ofoke and conflict resolution committee will be chaired by former APC Chairman, Bisi Akande.

The publicity committee and intergovernmental committee will be chaired by Felix Morka and Emma Eneukwu respectively.

The several committees will be inaugurated on Wednesday, December 6, at the APC national Secretariat in Abuja, the national secretary stated.

He also invited all members of the party, including the executive members and members of the legislature, to the event.