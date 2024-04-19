A total of 19 passengers out of 20 have lost their lives in an accident that occurred at Kilometre 3, Sabo on the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo Town, on Sunday evening.

The accident involved a Sokoto-bound white Toyota HIACE 18 seater bus with registration number NTT 522 ZY and a black Toyota salon car.

The victims according to reports died on the spot while the only survivor is currently receiving treatment at a private health facility, Opabode Hospital in Oyo town.

The Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC) Joshua Adekanye who confirmed the incident blamed the accident on failure to adhere to traffic laws and regulations.

According to him, “The incident involved a Sokoto bound commercial bus and Corolla salon car. It happened at 7:45 pm at Kilometre 3, Sabo area along Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway.

“Out of the 20 passengers on board of the two affected vehicles, 19 died on the spot while the survivor is receiving medical attention at the neighborhood hospital.

“The corpses of the victims has been deposited at the General Hospital, Oyo. The drivers of the two vehicles were among the victims that died on the spot,” he said.

Adekanye added that the deceased driver of the Toyota HIACE was on a wrong lane to Oyo and collided with the Toyota Corolla salon car.

The sector Commander, however appealed to road users to always be conscious of traffic rules to avoid reoccurrence.