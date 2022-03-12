12 dead, 6 injured in Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road accident

12 people are feared dead in a road accident which occurred on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road on Saturday Morning.

Jonathan Owoade, Kwara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, gave the figure to newsmen in Ilorin.

Owoade said the accident occurred in the Ote area and involved a white Toyota Hummer bus without a registration number and a white Volvo trailer also without a registration number.

He blamed the accident on route violation, speed limit violation and loss of control.

He said that 18 people were involved in the accident and 12 people died and six got injured.

“This morning, we were informed of the unfortunate crash which occurred on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway at a location called Ote.

He said that the injured victims and the corpses had been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Owoade advised motorists to adhere to road safety rules and regulations and be in the right frame of mind.

“We will keep saying it: speed thrills but kills.

“We plead with commercial drivers including articulated vehicle drivers to avoid overspending.