The Governor Of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has described Insecurity in his State as a major reason it has not developed the way many expect.

He added that Zamfara is the epicentre of Kidnapping and Banditry and unless the situation is reversed, kidnapping and banditry will not end in the North.

He explained that kidnappers hide those they abduct from other parts of the North in his state.

A hundred and thirty-seven kidnapped pupils of Kuriga school in Kaduna State were rescued from the state at the weekend.

The governor spoke after a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Zamfara is one of the nine states in the Northwest geo-political zone.

Governor Lawal told reporters after meeting with the President that despite his efforts, nothing can be achieved unless there is federal action because governors do not have control over the military and the police.

He said: “There have been several attacks in some of the local government communities. I feel as a responsible governor, I should make this known to Mr. President, who is pleased with the discussion we had.

On the efforts his government is making, Lawal, elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said: “Last month, we launched the Community Protection Guard (CPG). They are well-trained. They work either with the military or the police. It’s a collaborative effort.”

Many of the notorious kidnappers such as Bello Turji operate in the state.

The bandits are believed to control territories in the state, which allows them to keep their victims for as many days as they want away from the prying eyes of security men.

Many parts of the state are not accessible because of the fear of being kidnapped.