Group Chairman of the Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday, President @officialABAT.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our heartfelt wishes to you as you celebrate another year of life. Yours has been a remarkable journey. One which showcases the virtue of patience, endurance, courage, wisdom and purposeful leadership.

“I pray that almighty God grants you good health and provides you with the strength and clarity required to keep our nation on the path to sustained greatness.”

“Happy Birthday Sir 🎉”

Tony Elumelu wrote on his X page on Friday.