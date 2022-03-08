Asiwaju Tinubu celebrates Vice President Osinbajo at 65

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wishing him a happy and fulfilling birthday as he turns 65 today.

Asiwaju Tinubu acknowledged Professor Osinbajo’s positive role both as deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari and as then Commissioner for Justice & Attorney-General in Lagos State while Bola Tinubu was governor.

Asiwaju Tinubu prayed that God grant the Vice President continued good health, peace and well-being for himself, his family as well as other Nigerians, wherever they may be in the world.