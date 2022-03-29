Vice President Osinbajo assures of F.G‘s commitment to improve Security

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Monday Nights attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train is an attempt by cowards to cause fear.

But he says the Federal Government remains resolute to improve security around transport system and ensure the sad incident does not repeat.

The Vice President stated this on Tuesday evening when he visited Kaduna state to sympathize with survivors of the train attack currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

He also visited the Rigassa train station to assess the situation there. He was accompanied by the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Ruffai together with other government officials.

The Kaduna Governor has also promised to settle the medical bill of all the victims of the attack.