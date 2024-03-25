The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps, known as So-Safe Corps, have arrested four men suspected of stealing valuable items from a residential apartment in Ogun.

This information was disclosed in a press statement issued from the office of the State Commander of the Corps, Commander (Dr) Soji Ganzallo, through the Office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf.

The statement reported that at approximately 12:08 hrs on 22nd March 2024, officers of the Corps, from the Igere-Ihunsa Divisional Command under Assistant Commander Adebesin Lukmon, the Agbara Area Commander in Ado Ota Local Government Area, while on routine patrol, received a distress call requesting their assistance.

Ganzallo noted that upon receiving the alert, the officers swiftly responded and apprehended four suspected members of a robbery syndicate.

The arrested suspects, residents of Lusada Town, are identified as Mubarak Sheu, Usman Umar, Naura Abubakar, and Aba Rabiu.

Furthermore, Ganzallo disclosed that the suspects were caught at Block F, Plot 13, Future Expansion, OPIC Estate, Agbara, while vandalizing conduit wires, cables, and sockets.

This incident marked not their first attack on the said address.

The following exhibits were recovered from them: conduit wires, cables, and sockets worth over five million naira.

Ganzallo concluded by stating that the suspects and the recovered exhibits had been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Agbara Divisional Police Headquarters, for further investigation and potential prosecution.

Armed Robbery: So-Safe Arrests Man with Fake Pistol

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps, known as So-Safe Corps, has apprehended a man who specializes in robbing victims using a gas lighter disguised as a pistol in Ogun.

This information was disclosed in a press statement issued from the office of the State Commander of the Corps, Commander (Dr) Soji Ganzallo, through the Office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf.

The release stated that on the 22nd of March, 2024, at approximately 21:35 hrs during a routine patrol, officers of the Corps, Agbara Area Command, under Assistant Commander Adebesin Lukmon, apprehended Oluwatosin Ayinde, a resident of Idanyin, Agbara, in the Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area.

Ganzallo explained that the Corps received information that Abiodun Ogunbiyi, an okada rider, was abducted at gunpoint, only to later discover that the weapon used was a fake stainless pistol. The victim managed to struggle with the suspects on a motorbike, causing them to fall. The rider then raised an alarm, alerting the Corps officers nearby, who promptly responded to the incident.

Ganzallo noted that upon sighting the officers, the suspect discarded the gas lighter, which resembled a stainless pistol, into a nearby bush. This item was used to intimidate his victims into compliance.